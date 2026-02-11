Epstein files un-redacted: New names surface amid pressure from lawmakers
What's the story
The United States Justice Department has un-redacted more names from the Jeffrey Epstein files, following pressure from lawmakers. The names include billionaire businessman Les Wexner, Epstein's former aide Lesley Groff, and ex-French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. These individuals are identified as co-conspirators of Epstein in a 2019 FBI document, although Wexner's legal representative and Groff's attorney have denied or were unaware of such allegations.
Connection
Wexner had employed Epstein as his financial manager
Wexner's legal representative has denied the allegations, saying he was never a target or co-conspirator in the investigation. "Mr. Wexner cooperated fully by providing background information on Epstein and was never contacted again," they said. Wexner, the former CEO of L Brands (the parent company of Victoria's Secret), previously employed Epstein as his financial manager. Modeling agent Brunel was arrested on charges including raping a minor. He died by suicide in his prison cell in 2022.
DOJ clarification
DOJ responds to allegations of hiding information
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to allegations that the DOJ was hiding information. He said Wexner's name had been mentioned "thousands of times" in Epstein documents. The department also revealed another name after lawmakers' pressure: Sultan Bin Sulayem, an Emirati businessman. In 2009, Epstein wrote a brief email to Bin Sulayem, "where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video." It is unclear what "torture video" Epstein is referring to in the email.
Transparency push
Lawmakers demand transparency in Epstein case
Lawmakers have been pushing for transparency in the Epstein case. Rep. Thomas Massie spoke out against redactions protecting names of alleged co-conspirators, while Rep. Ro Khanna revealed six names on the House floor after reviewing unredacted material. The DOJ has not explained its inconsistent redaction process or why some individuals were never charged, citing lack of evidence to prosecute others beyond Epstein himself.
Agreement details
Controversial non-prosecution agreement with Epstein
Instead of prosecuting Epstein on numerous charges, federal prosecutors reached a non-prosecution agreement with him in 2007. This deal allowed Epstein to serve only 13 months in state prison on prostitution charges. A 2020 DOJ review found former US attorney Alex Acosta used "poor judgment" in the deal but did not find professional misconduct.