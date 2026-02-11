Epstein files un-redacted: New names surface amid pressure from lawmakers

The United States Justice Department has un-redacted more names from the Jeffrey Epstein files, following pressure from lawmakers. The names include billionaire businessman Les Wexner, Epstein's former aide Lesley Groff, and ex-French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. These individuals are identified as co-conspirators of Epstein in a 2019 FBI document, although Wexner's legal representative and Groff's attorney have denied or were unaware of such allegations.

Connection Wexner had employed Epstein as his financial manager Wexner's legal representative has denied the allegations, saying he was never a target or co-conspirator in the investigation. "Mr. Wexner cooperated fully by providing background information on Epstein and was never contacted again," they said. Wexner, the former CEO of L Brands (the parent company of Victoria's Secret), previously employed Epstein as his financial manager. Modeling agent Brunel was arrested on charges including raping a minor. He died by suicide in his prison cell in 2022.

DOJ clarification DOJ responds to allegations of hiding information Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to allegations that the DOJ was hiding information. He said Wexner's name had been mentioned "thousands of times" in Epstein documents. The department also revealed another name after lawmakers' pressure: Sultan Bin Sulayem, an Emirati businessman. In 2009, Epstein wrote a brief email to Bin Sulayem, "where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video." It is unclear what "torture video" Epstein is referring to in the email.

Transparency push Lawmakers demand transparency in Epstein case Lawmakers have been pushing for transparency in the Epstein case. Rep. Thomas Massie spoke out against redactions protecting names of alleged co-conspirators, while Rep. Ro Khanna revealed six names on the House floor after reviewing unredacted material. The DOJ has not explained its inconsistent redaction process or why some individuals were never charged, citing lack of evidence to prosecute others beyond Epstein himself.

