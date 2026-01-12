Erin Doherty's heartfelt Golden Globes moment goes viral
Erin Doherty just snagged Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 2026 Golden Globes for playing therapist Briony in Netflix's "Adolescence."
On stage, she got real about mental health, saying, "I just think life can be tough. Mental health is everything. So thank you to therapists and it was an honor to play one. Thank you so much."
How she got here
Doherty's win follows her Emmy and Critics Choice Award for the same role—pretty impressive for her first Golden Globes nomination. She beat out some big names like Aimee Lou Wood and Catherine O'Hara.
"Adolescence" centers on Jamie (Owen Cooper), a teen accused of murder, with Doherty's character helping him as his therapist.
Sharing the spotlight
Doherty called awards nights "otherworldly" and hoped her co-stars could join her at the ceremony.
She gave a warm shoutout to castmates like Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, plus the whole creative team, during her speech at the Beverly Hilton.