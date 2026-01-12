Erin Doherty's heartfelt Golden Globes moment goes viral Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

Erin Doherty just snagged Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 2026 Golden Globes for playing therapist Briony in Netflix's "Adolescence."

On stage, she got real about mental health, saying, "I just think life can be tough. Mental health is everything. So thank you to therapists and it was an honor to play one. Thank you so much."