Ernakulam court rejects Hassan's FIR request against Lakshmipriya and media
Entertainment
actor Ansiba Hassan's request to file an FIR against fellow actor Lakshmipriya and two online media representatives was turned down by the Ernakulam court.
The judge observed that no cognisable offense was presently made out, so instead directed her to appear before the court for recording a sworn statement.
Police find only possible defamation
Police questioned six people and checked out a YouTube video linked to the case, but found nothing that counted as a serious crime, just possible criminal defamation.
Hassan disagreed and plans to appeal in the Kerala High Court, insisting the actions broke more laws than just defamation.
She first filed her complaint after seeing those videos spread online.