Esha Deol to star in horror-comedy 'Ghunghat'

Actor's perspective

Deol's take on 'Ghunghat'

Deol, who has previously starred in horror films like Darling and Kucch To Hai, expressed her excitement about Ghunghat. "I have always enjoyed being part of comedies and have done horror earlier, but this is a mix of both," she said. "What I loved about the script is that along with the fun and spooky elements, it also carries a meaningful message."