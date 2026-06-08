Esha Deol to star in horror-comedy 'Ghunghat'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Esha Deol is all set to explore the horror-comedy genre for the first time with her upcoming film Ghunghat. The film, directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced by Devesh Kumar under Native Cinemas, promises a unique blend of spooky thrills, comedy, emotions, and social messaging. "Ghunghat is a completely new genre for me to explore," Deol told IANS.
Actor's perspective
Deol's take on 'Ghunghat'
Deol, who has previously starred in horror films like Darling and Kucch To Hai, expressed her excitement about Ghunghat. "I have always enjoyed being part of comedies and have done horror earlier, but this is a mix of both," she said. "What I loved about the script is that along with the fun and spooky elements, it also carries a meaningful message."
Film details
Plot of the film
Set in the enigmatic village of Jangipura, Ghunghat tells the story of a dangerous spirit named Bhuri. Her tragic past has turned into a chilling curse for the villagers. The film is expected to weave together elements of supernatural suspense with humor and romance. Deol made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002 and went on to star in films like Dhoom, Yuva, Dus, and No Entry. She was last seen in Tumko Meri Kasam (2025).