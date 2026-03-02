Esha Gupta stranded in UAE amid US-Iran conflict
Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is currently stranded in Abu Dhabi after flights were canceled because of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.
Sharing her situation on Instagram, she said, "Again everyone, I'm sorry it's not a pleasant situation, apology for. NOT taking calls or msgs, just wish to be able to fly back home soon (sic)."
She also thanked the UAE government for looking after everyone at the airport with food and hotel stays.
Iran hit back with missiles
This all started when US-Israel airstrikes hit Iran.
Iran then fired missiles and drones at targets in Bahrain, UAE, and Jordan, leading to explosions across cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The chaos has left many travelers stuck.
Other Indian celebs stuck too
Other Indian celebs are also caught up in this mess. Actor Sonal Chauhan reached out to PM Modi from Dubai about being stranded with no clear way home.
Actor Ajith Kumar is safe but still unable to leave Abu Dhabi after his training trip.