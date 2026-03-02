Esha Gupta stranded in UAE amid US-Iran conflict Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is currently stranded in Abu Dhabi after flights were canceled because of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Sharing her situation on Instagram, she said, "Again everyone, I'm sorry it's not a pleasant situation, apology for. NOT taking calls or msgs, just wish to be able to fly back home soon (sic)."

She also thanked the UAE government for looking after everyone at the airport with food and hotel stays.