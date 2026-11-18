Esparza pauses Broadway run in 'Galileo' after minor concussion
Raul Esparza, best known from Law & Order: SVU, is pausing his run in the Broadway musical Galileo after getting a minor concussion during rehearsals.
He shared the update on Instagram, saying he performed through previews but is now taking doctors' advice to rest up and get better.
Esparza planning to return November 18
Esparza plays the lead role of Galileo Galilei at the Shubert Theater, with the official opening set for December 6.
He's planning to return by November 18, following medical guidelines for concussions.
Raul Esparza said this has been "It's just been one of the most extraordinary weeks of my entire life getting to share this with audiences. Have so many more." and can't wait to get back on stage soon.