'Euphoria' S03 trailer smashes records with 100 million views

We jump five years into the future, catching up with Rue as she faces bigger challenges—including mounting debt to Laurie and a new adversarial figure. Cassie is shown creating OnlyFans-style content. The teaser ends with the premiere date, April 12, 2026.

Who's back for Season 3?

Most of the main cast returns—Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer are all in.

This season will have eight episodes.

With the Season 2 finale in 2022 peaking at 6.6 million viewers, Euphoria is only getting bigger.