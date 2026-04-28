'Euphoria' season 3 premieres April 28 honoring Dane's ALS battle

'Euphoria' Cal Jacobs mirrors Dane's ALS

Eric Dane, who was 53 and revealed last year that he has ALS, had openly shared his diagnosis but kept acting despite tough days.

In Euphoria, Cal's speech struggles mirrored what Dane was going through off-screen, making his final performance feel especially authentic.

The premiere sets a thoughtful tone for the season while honoring everything Dane brought to the show.