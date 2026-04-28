'Euphoria' season 3 premieres April 28 honoring Dane's ALS battle
Entertainment
Euphoria season three dropped on April 28, and this time, the show pays a heartfelt tribute to Eric Dane.
The new season follows Cassie and Nate's wedding drama but also gently brings in Dane's real-life battle with ALS through his character, Cal Jacobs.
This creative choice adds a layer of emotion and respect for Dane's strength.
'Euphoria' Cal Jacobs mirrors Dane's ALS
Eric Dane, who was 53 and revealed last year that he has ALS, had openly shared his diagnosis but kept acting despite tough days.
In Euphoria, Cal's speech struggles mirrored what Dane was going through off-screen, making his final performance feel especially authentic.
The premiere sets a thoughtful tone for the season while honoring everything Dane brought to the show.