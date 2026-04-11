'Euphoria' season 3 returns April 12 exploring Rue's addiction struggles

'Euphoria' JioHotstar premiere April 15

This season puts Rue on dangerous drug runs across the Mexican border, picking up after last season's intense intervention scene. Expect more drama around her relationship with Jules.

Sharon Stone and Rosala join the cast, while Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi are back too. However, Barbie Ferreira and Nika King won't return this time.

The eight episodes will drop weekly: the premiere episode can be caught on JioHotstar starting April 15, 2026.