'The 50': Contestants, premiere date, and more

By Isha Sharma 05:40 pm Jan 31, 202605:40 pm

The upcoming reality show The 50, inspired by the French series Les Cinquante, is set to bring a unique twist to Indian television. With 50 contestants living in a palace for 50 days without any fixed rules, the show will be an experiment of alliances where players hold all the power. Here's everything you need to know about this ambitious reality show.