'The 50': Contestants, premiere date, and more
What's the story
The upcoming reality show The 50, inspired by the French series Les Cinquante, is set to bring a unique twist to Indian television. With 50 contestants living in a palace for 50 days without any fixed rules, the show will be an experiment of alliances where players hold all the power. Here's everything you need to know about this ambitious reality show.
Contestant challenges
A new kind of reality show
The 50's format deviates from traditional reality shows as contestants will have to survive tasks, negotiations, and unpredictable politics in a rapidly changing environment. It will challenge contestants' strategy, adaptability, and resilience through physical tasks and mind games. The show features a mix of actors, reality stars, influencers, and digital creators.
Contestant lineup
Meet the confirmed contestants
The confirmed contestants of The 50 include popular Ridhima Pandit, Manisha Rani, Dino James, Prince Narula, Nikki Tamboli, Divyaa Agarwal, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiv Thakare, Karan Patel, and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu. Rajat Dalal, Ridhi Dogra, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, and Shiny Doshi are also confirmed for the show.
Hosting details
Farah Khan to host the show
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan will reportedly host The 50. She will guide viewers through the chaos inside the palace and bring her signature humor to the game. The show is set to premiere on February 1, 2026, at 9:00pm on JioHotstar and at 10:30pm on Colors TV.