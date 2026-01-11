Golden Globes 2026: Date, time, major nominees, and streaming details

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on January 11 (US time) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony will kick off at 6:30am IST on Monday, January 12, and will be streamed live in India on Lionsgate Play. This year's major nominees include Hollywood A-listers like Timothee Chalamet , Leonardo DiCaprio , Michael B. Jordan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Emma Stone. Here's everything to know.

Host Nikki Glaser returns as host for 2nd consecutive year Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser will return as the host for the second consecutive year. She had received rave reviews for her solo hosting debut last year, where she famously called the ceremony "Ozempic's biggest night." Speaking about her return, Glaser said, "I can't wait to do it again...this time in front of the team from 'The White Lotus' who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season Four."

Top contenders 'One Battle After Another' leads with 9 nominations One Battle After Another has emerged as the top contender with nine nominations. It includes acting nods for DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti, and a directing nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson. The movie is in the musical or comedy category, putting DiCaprio up against Chalamet (Marty Supreme) and George Clooney (Jay Kelly), among others. In supporting actress categories, Infiniti is pitted against Erivo (Wicked: For Good), Stone (Bugonia), and Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), among others.

Second contender Danish drama 'Sentimental Value' follows closely with 8 nominations The Danish drama Sentimental Value is a close second with eight nominations. It stars Renate Reinsve, who will compete against stars such as Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Julia Roberts (After the Hunt), and Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love). Among male actors nominated for drama awards are Jordan (Sinners) and Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine). Supporting nominations include Grande, Teyana Taylor, Paul Mescal, Adam Sandler, and Jacob Elordi. On the television front, The White Lotus leads with six nominations.

Presenters Presenters include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dakota Fanning, Snoop Dogg The 2026 Golden Globe Awards will also see a star-studded lineup of presenters. Confirmed names include Hollywood icons Clooney and Roberts, along with Dakota Fanning and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Other notable presenters are Queen Latifah, Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Lisa from Blackpink, Snoop Dogg, and Will Arnett. The lead actors of Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, will also present at the event.