Jennifer Lopez's 'Office Romance': Cast, plot, and release date

Netflix is all set to release its upcoming romantic comedy, Office Romance, on June 5. The film stars Hollywood actors Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in lead roles. According to Netflix, the movie is a "saucy rom-com about a secret office romance and the chaos two workaholics get into following their hearts." Here's everything to know about the movie.

Plot details Plot of the drama Directed by Ol Parker, the project follows Jackie Cruz (Lopez), a strict CEO who believes that professionalism and romance should never mix. However, her world is turned upside down when Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein), a charming lawyer, enters her life. As they work closely together, their professional distance gradually turns into attraction, leading to a chaotic, funny situation. The movie is written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly.

Star power Cast's previous work and significance of the rom-com Lopez is known for her roles in early 2000s romantic comedies like Maid in Manhattan, The Wedding Planner, Monster-in-Law, and Marry Me. However, she has recently shifted toward action-heavy roles and music projects. Office Romance marks her return to the genre that made her a fan-favorite. Goldstein, on the other hand, gained global popularity after his role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso. He has also been a part of The Sheep Detectives and SuperBob.

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