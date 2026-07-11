'Evil Dead Burn' opening day nets ₹3.15 cr in India
Entertainment
Evil Dead Burn, the latest supernatural horror flick in the iconic Evil Dead series, just pulled in ₹3.15 crore (net) on its first day across 3,573 shows in India.
With a gross of ₹3.74 crore, it's a solid start for this sixth installment that keeps the franchise's signature mix of gore and suspense alive.
New characters awaken 'Necronomicon' deadites
This film introduces a fresh set of characters who stumble upon the cursed Necronomicon (yep, that creepy book) unleashing another round of terrifying Deadites.
Since its 1981-cult-classic beginnings, Evil Dead has built a loyal global fan base through sequels and TV shows, and Burn continues to deliver the chills fans love.