'Excited for 'Dhurandhar' sequel': Vicky Kaushal at Delhi film fest

Both films are massive hits

The first Dhurandhar movie was a box office smash in December 2025, earning over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

The sequel dropped on March 19 with Ranveer Singh returning as Hamza Ali Mazari, this time exploring his past in Karachi's underworld.

With stars like Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt joining in, the new film has already crossed ₹1,000 crore globally and shows no signs of slowing down.