'Cocktail 2,' 'Aakhri Sawaal': OTT releases to watch this weekend
What's the story
A new week brings a fresh wave of entertainment to your screens. This Friday, a host of exciting films and series are set to premiere on various OTT platforms in India. From Kangana Ranaut's latest offering, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, to the highly anticipated Cocktail 2 featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, there's something for everyone. Here's a look at the upcoming releases.
Release 1
'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'
Inspired by the true events of the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who protected their patients at Cama Hospital.
The film stars Ranaut, Girija Oak, and Smita Tambe, among others. It will be available on ZEE5 from August 14.
Release 2, 3
'Cocktail 2,' 'Don't Say Good Luck'
Cocktail 2, a spiritual sequel to Homi Adajania's 2012 film, will be released on Netflix on August 14. The film introduces a new trio, Kunal, Diya, and Ally, and explores their messy love triangle in Italy.
Another Netflix release is Don't Say Good Luck, which follows a teenage theater student (Sunny Sandler) who lands the lead role in a school musical but faces family drama when her mother's cancer returns.
Release 4, 5
'Aakhri Sawal,' 'Aroopi'
Lionsgate Play will premiere Aakhri Sawal, starring Namashi Chakraborty and Sanjay Dutt. The film follows a young scholar who challenges his mentor after his research thesis, critical of the RSS, gets rejected.
Another release on Lionsgate Play on Friday is Aroopi, which tells the story of a formless spirit who returns to haunt and punish those who tortured her.
Written and directed by Abhilash Warrier, it will be available in Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.