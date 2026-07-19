Ram Charan-Sukumar's 'RC17' to begin in November?

RC17 is a special project for Charan and Sukumar as it marks their reunion after the 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam.

The film was set in a village and became a massive hit.

It co-starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj.

Meanwhile, the makers of RC17 have confirmed that Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the film's music.

The plot is currently under wraps.