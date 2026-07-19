Ram Charan-Sukumar's 'RC17' to begin in November?
What's the story
After the success of Peddi, actor Ram Charan is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Sukumar on a new project tentatively titled RC17. According to reports, the script is nearly complete, and an official announcement will be made soon. The regular shooting for RC17 is expected to commence in November, though no official confirmation has been provided by the makers yet.
Reunion
More about 'RC17'
RC17 is a special project for Charan and Sukumar as it marks their reunion after the 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam.
The film was set in a village and became a massive hit.
It co-starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj.
Meanwhile, the makers of RC17 have confirmed that Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the film's music.
The plot is currently under wraps.
Box office success
'Peddi' minted over ₹340 crore globally
Meanwhile, Charan's latest release, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has been a massive success at the box office.
The movie earned over ₹341.57 crore worldwide and raked in ₹244.34 crore in net collections across 123,607 shows in India, according to trade analyst Sacnilk.
It also starred Ravi Kishan, Boman Irani, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.