Disha Patani reveals Kevin Spacey gives actors 'space to experiment'

International career

Patani emphasized being physically present in the US

Patani also highlighted the importance of being physically present in the country where one wants to work. "It is a different country at the end of the day. But you will have to be present," she said. "You can't sit here and crack roles there. You can audition from here, but it is best to go there, stay for a bit and work on it. It is the same with any country."