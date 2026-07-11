Disha Patani reveals Kevin Spacey gives actors 'space to experiment'
What's the story
Disha Patani, who is set to make her Hollywood debut with Holiguards Saga - The Portal of Force, recently shared her experience of working with Kevin Spacey. In an interview with Variety India, she praised Spacey's acting skills and his approach to directing. "He is amazing. Being an actor, he understands his actors," she said.
Acting insights
'He would tell us to draw from our own experiences'
Patani further said, "He is one of the finest actors in the world. He gives his actors a lot of space to experiment." "He would tell us to draw from our own experiences. We would be encouraged to think of questions like, 'How would you react to a situation like this? Would you cry? What would you feel? How would you emote?'"
Directorial approach
'I don't think I had done that with any...'
Patani also shared that Spacey would sit with the actors every morning to discuss the scenes. "I found that really special. I don't think I had done that with any of the creators in the past." "It's also like taking some responsibility in understanding the character and delivering it," she added.
Career insights
'Destiny also plays a role'
While many think that talent is the only requirement to break into Hollywood, Patani believes otherwise. She said, "A lot depends on accessibility. The West focuses heavily on audition templates." "You have to audition for things. It depends on how accessible that is for you and who you are signed with." "Destiny also plays a role. Sometimes, they just end up seeing your work and offer you projects and auditions." "It also depends on the visa and other logistics."
International career
Patani emphasized being physically present in the US
Patani also highlighted the importance of being physically present in the country where one wants to work. "It is a different country at the end of the day. But you will have to be present," she said. "You can't sit here and crack roles there. You can audition from here, but it is best to go there, stay for a bit and work on it. It is the same with any country."