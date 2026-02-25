Why Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' failed to impress at box office

Despite its compelling theme, Taapsee Pannu 's latest movie, Assi , has had a lackluster run at the box office . The movie, which was released on February 20, opened to mixed reviews and has so far earned around ₹5 in India net collections, as per Sacnilk. Trade analyst Girish Wankhede and film distributor Manoj Desai have now weighed in on why the movie failed to connect with audiences.

Box office analysis 'When a film doesn't do well, audience didn't like it' Speaking to IANS, Wankhede said, "It's a simple reason. When a film doesn't do well, it means the audience didn't like it." "They didn't understand what kind of film it was." He also stressed that stronger marketing could have brought more people to theaters. "If the marketing had been stronger, more people might have come to the cinemas but the audience wasn't fully aware."

Critical reception Wankhede lists other reasons for film's failure Wankhede further pointed out that the film received mixed reviews and lacked star power. "Apart from that, the reviews were very mixed. Some people praised the film, some didn't." "Taapsee Pannu is the main lead actress of the film but she is not capable of pulling a film entirely on her shoulders." "There are many such reasons why the film didn't perform well."

Title impact 'People were asking us, even our managing staff...' Desai also shared his thoughts on the film's dismal performance. He praised Pannu, saying he was a big fan of hers. However, he pointed out that one of the main reasons for the film's failure could be its title - Assi. "People were asking us, even our managing staff was asking, what does Assi mean? I myself would like to know what it stands for."

