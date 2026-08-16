Experts blame formulaic pan-India films for South Indian slump
Entertainment
South Indian movies are hitting a rough patch at the box office. Even big names like Prabhas, Rajinikanth, and Suriya haven't managed to pull in consistent hits lately.
Experts blame the slump on too many formulaic pan-India films that miss local vibes and fresh stories.
Telugu, Tamil viewership collapse prompts reforms
Audience numbers have dropped sharply: Telugu films lost over 60 million viewers in just two years, and Tamil cinema saw its lowest turnout since 2016 (excluding pandemic times).
Rising ticket prices and early OTT releases aren't helping either.
To turn things around, industry insiders suggest supporting new talent, focusing on relatable stories, cutting huge budgets, and linking star salaries to a film's actual success.