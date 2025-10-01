Explainer: 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' suspension over host's controversial comments Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

ABC suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" around September 18, 2025, after Kimmel made controversial comments about the assassination of conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The network said it wanted to "take the temperature down" and paused the show just before taping.

Kimmel called the suspension an "emotional rollercoaster," but a network vote kept him off air for several days.