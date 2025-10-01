Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari: Here's all we know

Advance bookings have crossed 36,500 tickets across nearly 3,800 shows, pulling in ₹1.4cr so far (₹2.56cr including block seats). While these are solid numbers for a Bollywood rom-com, they're still behind Kantara: Chapter 1's massive ₹18cr advance haul.

Why you should watch the film in theaters

If you're into light-hearted love stories with some unexpected twists and a popular cast, this one could be worth catching on the big screen—especially with the holiday vibe boosting that first-day energy.

Plus, if you're curious about how Bollywood's latest romantic comedy stacks up against bigger releases like Kantara: Chapter 1, this is your chance to find out.