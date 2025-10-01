Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari: Here's all we know
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a fresh romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, hits theaters nationwide on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2025).
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film follows Sunny—who plans to propose to Ananya (Sanya Malhotra), whom he plans to propose to—but things get complicated when he finds himself drawn to Tulsi (Kapoor).
Rohit Saraf also features in a key role.
'Sunny Sanskari...' to kick off with ₹1cr+ advance collection
Advance bookings have crossed 36,500 tickets across nearly 3,800 shows, pulling in ₹1.4cr so far (₹2.56cr including block seats).
While these are solid numbers for a Bollywood rom-com, they're still behind Kantara: Chapter 1's massive ₹18cr advance haul.
Why you should watch the film in theaters
If you're into light-hearted love stories with some unexpected twists and a popular cast, this one could be worth catching on the big screen—especially with the holiday vibe boosting that first-day energy.
Plus, if you're curious about how Bollywood's latest romantic comedy stacks up against bigger releases like Kantara: Chapter 1, this is your chance to find out.