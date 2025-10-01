'The Conjuring: Last Rites' heads to streaming: Details
The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth and final film in the hit horror series, lands for digital rental and purchase on October 7, 2025.
Directed by Michael Chaves and starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, it's been a box office winner—pulling in $436.3 million globally to become 2025's top-grossing horror movie.
How to watch the film at home
Starting October 7, you can rent or buy Last Rites on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or Fandango at Home.
If you're a superfan, there are bundle options with all four Conjuring films or the full nine-film Conjuring Universe.
Prefer physical copies? DVD and Blu-ray drop November 25.
Ratings and reviews
Reviews have been mixed—critics gave it a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes while audiences were more generous at 78%.
Over on IMDb, it's sitting at a solid 6.4 from over 18,000 votes.
The digital release also comes with behind-the-scenes documentaries like Last Rites: An Era Ends for those who want extra chills.