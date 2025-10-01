'The Conjuring: Last Rites' heads to streaming: Details

Starting October 7, you can rent or buy Last Rites on Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV, or Fandango at Home. If you're a superfan, there are bundle options with all four Conjuring films or the full nine-film Conjuring Universe. Prefer physical copies? DVD and Blu-ray drop November 25.

Ratings and reviews

Reviews have been mixed—critics gave it a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes while audiences were more generous at 78%.

Over on IMDb, it's sitting at a solid 6.4 from over 18,000 votes.

The digital release also comes with behind-the-scenes documentaries like Last Rites: An Era Ends for those who want extra chills.