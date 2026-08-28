Extended 'Grand Theft Auto VI' trailer debuts on Netflix
Entertainment
The extended trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI debuted this afternoon on Netflix, and it's packed with action.
We see Jason and Lucia, the main duo, slipping back into crime after trying to go straight; their first job goes off the rails fast, kicking off wild car chases, shootouts, and stick-ups.
Trailer includes streamer live posts
Amid all the mayhem, there are some fun touches, like a streamer live-posting from inside a stolen car's trunk.
The trailer wraps up with a mysterious narrator reminding us to enjoy the moment while hinting things will only get crazier.
Visually, it looks super polished (think Cyberpunk 2077 vibes), with dynamic scenes set to Cliff Richard's "Devil Woman."
All in all, GTA VI is shaping up to be an epic next chapter for fans.