'Eyes of Wakanda' beats 'Grey's Anatomy' on Disney+: Here's how

This series digs into the Hatut Zeraze, Wakanda's elite warriors who travel through history to recover lost Vibranium artifacts. It's set in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline and shows how Wakanda has changed over centuries. Todd Harris directs, with Black Panther legend Ryan Coogler as executive producer.

Marvel's next big thing and upcoming projects

The voice cast is stacked—Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Jona Xiao, and Steve Toussaint bring key characters to life.

The show isn't just a cool side story; Marvel's next big thing is Black Panther 3 (with Denzel Washington joining!).

Plus, Shuri, M'Baku, and Namor will all be back in Avengers: Doomsday next year.