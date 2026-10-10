Ezra Sastry, beloved Telugu Christian music figure, dies in Secunderabad

Sastry's funeral will be held Sunday (October 11) at Centenary Baptist Church in Secunderabad. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Remembering him as a "melodious singer" and "music therapist," Jetti A Oliver, chairman of the Telugu Christava Sahithi Samithi, said Sastry was a melodious singer, songwriter, composer, musician, and, above all, a music therapist and lyrical evangelist par excellence.