Faasil Pothan Pushkaran produce 'Picnic' Josey directorial debut 2027
Entertainment
The makers of Malayalam hits like Bethlehem Kudumba Unit are back with a fresh project called Picnic, set to release on January 14, 2027.
Produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran, the film will mark Kiran Josey's directorial debut.
'Picnic' cast and crew revealed
Picnic stars Sandeep Pradeep (from Eko), alongside Indrajith Sukumaran, and Dileesh Pothan.
The crew includes Govind Vasantha on music, Suhail Koya as lyricist, Vivek Kalathil handling production design, Adarsh Sadanandan on cinematography, and Sanath Sivaraj as editor.
'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' earns 153cr
Meanwhile, their previous movie Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues its strong run in theaters with over ₹153 crore earned so far, proving this team really knows how to deliver crowd-pleasers.