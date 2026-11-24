Switching gears from emotional dramas, Prem Kumar is trying his hand at a thriller this time.

Alongside Faasil, the cast includes Sshivada, Chetan, Harish Uthaman, Karunakaran, and Saran.

With music by Govind Vasantha and some seriously moody visuals teased in the promo, Asareeri (backed by Vels Film International and Monsoon Movies) has already sparked curiosity about the film's storyline.