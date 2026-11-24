Faasil's 'Asareeri' to hit theaters New Year's Day 2027
Fahadh Faasil's next film, Asareeri, lands in theaters on New Year's Day 2027.
The announcement video gave a sneak peek at Faasil's mysterious role and the film's intriguing vibe.
This marks his first team-up with director C Prem Kumar, best known for directing 96 and Meiyazhagan.
Kumar's 'Asareeri' features ensemble cast
Switching gears from emotional dramas, Prem Kumar is trying his hand at a thriller this time.
Alongside Faasil, the cast includes Sshivada, Chetan, Harish Uthaman, Karunakaran, and Saran.
With music by Govind Vasantha and some seriously moody visuals teased in the promo, Asareeri (backed by Vels Film International and Monsoon Movies) has already sparked curiosity about the film's storyline.