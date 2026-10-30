Faasil's fantasy 'Don't Trouble the Trouble' now streaming on Netflix
Fahadh Faasil's fantasy film Don't Trouble The Trouble just dropped on Netflix after its October theatrical run. You can now stream it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the movie follows an orphaned ambulance driver who gets into trouble with a gangster and plans to kidnap a wealthy child for ransom.
Faasil film ₹4.54cr India ₹5.21cr worldwide
Even with shoutouts from stars like Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR, the film had a quiet box office run, earning ₹4.54 crore in India and ₹5.21 crore worldwide.
This marks Faasil's first lead role in Telugu cinema as Suri, an orphaned ambulance driver forced to raise ₹25 lakh after getting into trouble with a gangster.
Alongside him is Divya (Ssara Palekar), who brings her own mysterious twists to this suspenseful fantasy adventure.