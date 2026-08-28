Fabares dies at 82 in Los Angeles from pneumonia
Entertainment
Shelley Fabares, the beloved star from The Donna Reed Show and Coach, has passed away in Los Angeles at 82.
Her family shared that she died of pneumonia after being previously diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis and received a liver transplant in 2000.
Family remembers Fabares's warmth and generosity
Fabares was remembered by her family as "She was a devoted wife, cherished stepmother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, family member, and loyal friend whose warmth, generosity, humor, and grace made an enduring difference in the lives of everyone who knew her."
Beyond acting (she starred with Elvis Presley and appeared in Brian's Song), she was also passionate about Alzheimer's research after her mother's diagnosis.