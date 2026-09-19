Fadnavis hosts 'Hanuman Ansh' team at Mumbai home celebrating success
Entertainment
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hosted the Hanuman Ansh team at his Mumbai home to celebrate their box-office success.
He shared a video from the meet, congratulating them and wishing even bigger things ahead.
The film, inspired by Vishal Chaturvedi's book, traces Neem Karoli Baba's early spiritual journey in pre-independence India.
'Hanuman Ansh' hits 316.30 cr worldwide
Hanuman Ansh is still pulling crowds, earning ₹5 crore on day 43 and reaching ₹248.38 crore in India alone. With global earnings now at ₹316.30 crore, it's clear audiences are loving it.
Released on August 7, this is just part one of a planned trilogy, so there's more to come for fans of its unique story and standout performances.