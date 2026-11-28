Fadnavis unveils anti-narcotics forensic van at Dosanjh concert, 2 caught
Mumbai Police rolled out its brand-new Anti-Narcotics Forensic Van at Diljit Dosanjh's concert this week, screening 40 people and catching two for drug use, including one Kenyan national.
The van, just launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, lets police test and document cases right on the spot.
Mahalaxmi tightens security after Khalistan threat
Security was extra tight at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse too, with over 500 personnel and bomb squads on duty after a threatening email referencing Khalistan and possible blasts.
Entry checks were strict, cars weren't allowed near the venue, and organizers were told not to disclose details of the singer's hotel or his arrival time to keep everyone safe.