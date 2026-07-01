Why is Faissal Khan apologizing to Aamir, family members now?
What's the story
Faissal Khan, the estranged brother of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, has publicly apologized to his family. This comes months after he accused them of mistreating them. In a recent podcast interview with Ujjawal Trivedi, Khan expressed regret over his past actions and asked for forgiveness from his mother Zeenat Hussain and sister Nikhat Hegde. "I first want to apologize to my Ammi that I made the mistake of saying everything in public," he said.
Apology details
'I'd gone overboard with Nikhat and her husband'
Khan acknowledged that he had crossed a line with his sister Hegde and her husband Santosh Hegde. He said, "I want to apologize to Ammi and Nikhat because a man tends to say it all whatever he's been feeling and suppressing for all this while." "I'd gone overboard with Nikhat and her husband Santosh Hegde, which I shouldn't have said at all. It was very wrong."
Mental health clarification
What he said about his mental health
Khan also clarified the confusion surrounding his mental health. He said, "That was a different phase. When my family took me to the doctor, maybe their diagnosis was incorrect." "When the court sent me to a government hospital, I got a clean chit there. It's possible that some doctors misled the family." He added that some family members believed him while others sided with what the doctors said about his condition.
Family dynamics
Want to be on good terms with Aamir: Khan
Despite the public fallout, Khan expressed a desire to mend his relationship with Aamir. He said, "I just want to continue with our decision to be on good terms going forward. I wish our relationship becomes even stronger." The Mela actor also revealed that some family members, including Hegde and Santosh, have repeatedly told him he doesn't have schizophrenia. Khan was last seen in the 2022 Kannada actioner Oppanda.
History
What had Khan said originally?
The public storm began when Khan accused his superstar brother of locking him up for over a year in his Mumbai home. He claimed the family gave him medication without consent. Later, Khan went on to make the bombshell allegation that Aamir had a secret child with a British Journalist, Jessica Hines. Noting Khan was misrepresenting events, the family said, "We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother, his sister Nikhat Hegde and his brother Aamir."