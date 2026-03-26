'Fake bomb threat': Bhumi Pednekar's flight to Gaza delayed
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar's flight to Gaza hit a three-hour delay after a fake bomb threat from someone not even on board.
Security had to step in, but Bhumi kept fans posted on Instagram and thanked the airline for handling everything smoothly despite the disruption.
Meanwhile, on work front
She was traveling to promote Backbay, her eco-friendly beverage brand co-founded with her sister Samiksha last August, which is gearing up for a new launch.
On the acting front, Bhumi recently starred as DCP Rita Ferreira in Daldal, a psychological crime thriller series that dropped on Prime Video in January.