Jenna Ortega's slimmer appearance sparks concern among fans
What's the story
Jenna Ortega, the breakout star of Netflix's Wednesday, has sparked concern among her fans after appearing noticeably slimmer in a recent Esquire interview. The interview was part of the magazine's How I Got Here series and focused on Ortega's journey through the entertainment industry. However, many netizens were alarmed by her frail physique and took to social media to express their worries.
Social media reaction
Fans express worry over Ortega's health
Fans of the actor quickly took to their social media handles to share "Then and Now" photos of Ortega, highlighting her drastic transformation in just one year.
One fan said, "How and why is no one else alarmed by how thin she is?"
A second person asked, "What is going on with Jenna Ortega!?," to which a person replied, "Hollywood is what happened to her."
Another fan said, "I hate Hollywood, look what they've done to my baby."
Twitter Post
See the post here
What happened to Jenna Ortega? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cxQnLrB7e9— Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) August 11, 2026
Child actor challenges
'I wasn't asking for a sip of water'
During the Esquire interview, Ortega opened up about the challenges she faced as a child actor.
She revealed that she often neglected her own needs to avoid being a burden on set.
"I wasn't asking for a sip of water. I would go all day without eating, drinking, whatever, because I wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody," she shared.
This admission has intensified concerns about the pressures young actors face in Hollywood.
Broader implications
Similar scrutiny faced by Ariana Grande
The conversation surrounding Ortega has also drawn comparisons to Ariana Grande, who has faced similar scrutiny regarding her appearance.
Social media users have questioned whether Hollywood is normalizing being extremely skinny, with one post asking, "Why are we normalizing extreme thinness???"
Despite the scrutiny, Ortega continues to be a prominent figure in Hollywood. She will next be seen in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun.