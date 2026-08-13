Jenna Ortega's slimmer appearance sparks concern among fans

Fans of the actor quickly took to their social media handles to share "Then and Now" photos of Ortega, highlighting her drastic transformation in just one year.

One fan said, "How and why is no one else alarmed by how thin she is?"

A second person asked, "What is going on with Jenna Ortega!?," to which a person replied, "Hollywood is what happened to her."

Another fan said, "I hate Hollywood, look what they've done to my baby."