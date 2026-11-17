Fans snap up 'Avengers: Doomsday' bookings despite ₹3,440 Mumbai tickets
Advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday just opened in India, and fans are already snapping up tickets, even with prices hitting a wild ₹3,440 in Mumbai.
The movie is set to hit theaters soon, and the hype is real.
'Avengers: Doomsday' BookMyShow pulls over ₹3cr
Nearly 50,000 tickets have already sold on BookMyShow, pulling in over ₹3 crore so far.
Even though the film is still weeks away, several shows across big cities are witnessing a solid response, especially with some theaters charging more than ₹2,000 per ticket.
This one's clearly got Marvel fans counting down the days.