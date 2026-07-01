'Lock Upp': Farah Khan-Ram Kapoor's fight escalates

Stubbornness continues

Kapoor mocks Khan's advice

Kapoor tried to stop Khan by raising his hand, but she said: "From what I can see, I don't want this Ram. It is not just funny." Kapoor replied, "For me, it is funny. I am the way I am, just like this." Khan then reminded him that she was only trying to help him improve his game. However, Kapoor appeared to mock her advice and jokingly responded with a "Yes, ma'am."