'Lock Upp': Farah Khan-Ram Kapoor's fight escalates
What's the story
The latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa saw a heated argument between host Farah Khan and contestant Ram Kapoor. The fight was triggered by Kapoor's earlier verbal spat with co-host Riteish Deshmukh during a task. During the episode, Khan confronted Kapoor about his behavior and reluctance to admit mistakes, which he defended by saying, "Toh nikaal do. I am not going to change."
Stubbornness warned
Khan warns Kapoor about his game
Khan then warned Kapoor that his stubbornness could backfire in the game. "Don't make me angry. You're making a mistake," she said. Despite her warnings, Kapoor refused to soften his stance and insisted he would stay true to himself. Khan then asked, "I want to ask you, every show you do, you're playing the lead. And you have become a background actor after coming here."
Stubbornness continues
Kapoor mocks Khan's advice
Kapoor tried to stop Khan by raising his hand, but she said: "From what I can see, I don't want this Ram. It is not just funny." Kapoor replied, "For me, it is funny. I am the way I am, just like this." Khan then reminded him that she was only trying to help him improve his game. However, Kapoor appeared to mock her advice and jokingly responded with a "Yes, ma'am."
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Everything to know about 'Lock Upp'
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on Netflix on June 27, with Khan and Deshmukh as hosts. The reality show features contestants living in a high-pressure jail environment, where they compete through tasks, alliances, and eliminations to survive until the finale. Kapoor's recent comments on infidelity also sparked a debate online.