LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Lock Upp': Farah Khan-Ram Kapoor's fight escalates
'Lock Upp': Farah Khan-Ram Kapoor's fight escalates
Farah Khan confronts Ram Kapoor on 'Lock Upp'

'Lock Upp': Farah Khan-Ram Kapoor's fight escalates

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 01, 2026
03:56 pm
What's the story

The latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa saw a heated argument between host Farah Khan and contestant Ram Kapoor. The fight was triggered by Kapoor's earlier verbal spat with co-host Riteish Deshmukh during a task. During the episode, Khan confronted Kapoor about his behavior and reluctance to admit mistakes, which he defended by saying, "Toh nikaal do. I am not going to change."

Stubbornness warned

Khan warns Kapoor about his game

Khan then warned Kapoor that his stubbornness could backfire in the game. "Don't make me angry. You're making a mistake," she said. Despite her warnings, Kapoor refused to soften his stance and insisted he would stay true to himself. Khan then asked, "I want to ask you, every show you do, you're playing the lead. And you have become a background actor after coming here."

Stubbornness continues

Kapoor mocks Khan's advice

Kapoor tried to stop Khan by raising his hand, but she said: "From what I can see, I don't want this Ram. It is not just funny." Kapoor replied, "For me, it is funny. I am the way I am, just like this." Khan then reminded him that she was only trying to help him improve his game. However, Kapoor appeared to mock her advice and jokingly responded with a "Yes, ma'am."

Advertisement

Show details

Everything to know about 'Lock Upp'

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on Netflix on June 27, with Khan and Deshmukh as hosts. The reality show features contestants living in a high-pressure jail environment, where they compete through tasks, alliances, and eliminations to survive until the finale. Kapoor's recent comments on infidelity also sparked a debate online.

Advertisement