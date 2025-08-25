Next Article
Farah Khan reveals Dilip's earnings from 'Farah Ki Daawat'
Farah Khan, filmmaker and content creator, recently addressed fans' curiosity about her cook Dilip's earnings from their hit YouTube cooking series.
When asked in a vlog at Shruti Haasan's place if Dilip gets paid extra for being on camera, Farah laughed and said, "Yes, he gets a lot—more than everyone here put together"—clearly, Dilip's become a fan favorite since they started the series in 2024.
Meanwhile, Dilip and Farah are all set for Mumbai FF
Beyond the kitchen, Farah and Dilip visited Rishikesh for the Ganga Aarti—her manager even shared moments from their trip online.
Farah also revealed they'll be at YouTube Fanfest Mumbai on September 11, where over 20 creators (like Kusha Kapila and Shakti Mohan) will take the stage.