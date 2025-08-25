Farah Khan reveals Dilip's earnings from 'Farah Ki Daawat' Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

Farah Khan, filmmaker and content creator, recently addressed fans' curiosity about her cook Dilip's earnings from their hit YouTube cooking series.

When asked in a vlog at Shruti Haasan's place if Dilip gets paid extra for being on camera, Farah laughed and said, "Yes, he gets a lot—more than everyone here put together"—clearly, Dilip's become a fan favorite since they started the series in 2024.