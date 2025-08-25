Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Inspector Zende' trailer--Manoj Sarbh's cat-and-mouse game looks thrilling
The trailer for "Inspector Zende" just dropped, giving us a first look at Manoj Bajpayee as a determined cop chasing down conman Carl Bhojraj, played by Jim Sarbh.
Inspired by real events from 1970s India and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film follows their high-stakes game of cat and mouse across multiple cities.
You can catch it starting September 5.
More about the film and its cast ensemble
Alongside Bajpayee and Sarbh, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, and Girija Oak in key roles.
The tagline—"Interpol's most wanted meets Mumbai's most unstoppable"—sets the tone for an action-packed thriller with psychological twists and plenty of drama along the way.