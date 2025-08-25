NewsBytes recommends: 'Inspector Zende' trailer--Manoj Sarbh's cat-and-mouse game looks thrilling Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

The trailer for "Inspector Zende" just dropped, giving us a first look at Manoj Bajpayee as a determined cop chasing down conman Carl Bhojraj, played by Jim Sarbh.

Inspired by real events from 1970s India and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film follows their high-stakes game of cat and mouse across multiple cities.

You can catch it starting September 5.