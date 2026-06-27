Farah Khan reflects on 'full circle moment' with SRK's family

Career progression

From 'Main Hoon Na' to 'Ghafoor'

Khan, who made her directorial debut with Shah Rukh in Main Hoon Na in 2004, has also choreographed him in iconic songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Dard-e-Disco. She described her experience working on Ghafoor, a special song in Aryan's series, as a major milestone. "I recently did Ghafoor with Tamannaah [Bhatia], and she loved it...I am very happy that the circle is completed," Khan said.