Farah Khan reflects on 'full circle moment' with SRK's family
What's the story
Acclaimed choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan recently reflected on her long-standing association with Shah Rukh Khan's family. Speaking on Shekhar Suman's talk show Shekhar Tonite, she expressed her joy at having worked with Shah Rukh's son, Aryan Khan, in his directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. "I started with SRK, and now I've choreographed for Aryan's directorial," she said.
Career progression
From 'Main Hoon Na' to 'Ghafoor'
Khan, who made her directorial debut with Shah Rukh in Main Hoon Na in 2004, has also choreographed him in iconic songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Dard-e-Disco. She described her experience working on Ghafoor, a special song in Aryan's series, as a major milestone. "I recently did Ghafoor with Tamannaah [Bhatia], and she loved it...I am very happy that the circle is completed," Khan said.
Song details
All about the song
The song Ghafoor, composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Shilpa Rao and Ujwal Gupta, is a high-energy addition to the series. The track is led by Bhatia and also features veteran Bollywood actors Ranjeet, Shakti Kapoor, and Gulshan Grover. Khan's larger-than-life musical staging received praise from fans.
Directorial debut
Everything to know about Aryan's directorial
Aryan's series was greenlit for a second season soon after the release of Season 1 on Netflix. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks his official entry into filmmaking. The satirical comedy-drama boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh.