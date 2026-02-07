Farah Khan denies 'Main Hoon Na' sequel plans

Recently, reports surfaced that Main Hoon Na 2 will feature SRK in double roles. A source told Pinkvilla, "Farah Khan has cracked an exciting double-role concept for Shah Rukh Khan, which has excited the superstar." "The idea is said to elevate the emotion and entertainment quotient of the sequel, while SRK will explore two contrasting characters."

Fan excitement

Nostalgia factor and the original cast's return

Fans were particularly excited about the possibility of Main Hoon Na 2 being a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Reports suggested that the sequel would see the return of several original cast members, while also introducing new actors to attract a younger audience. Main Hoon Na, also starring Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, was appreciated for its music, humor, and dance sequences. It marked Khan's directorial debut.