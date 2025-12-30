Next Article
'Fargo' hits HBO Max in January 2026
Entertainment
The Coen brothers' cult classic Fargo is coming to HBO Max on January 1, 2026.
Set in snowy Minnesota, the film follows car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy), who hires two criminals for a ransom scheme that quickly spirals into chaos and violence.
Where to watch?
You can stream Fargo on HBO Max starting New Year's Day 2026—perfect timing if you're looking for something darkly funny and suspenseful to kick off the year.
Why does it matter?
Fargo isn't just any crime movie—it's a two-time Oscar winner with an IMDb rating of approximately 8.1/10.
Its blend of quirky humor and crime drama has made it a must-watch for movie fans, especially if you love stories that keep you guessing.