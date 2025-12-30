'Fargo' hits HBO Max in January 2026

You can stream Fargo on HBO Max starting New Year's Day 2026—perfect timing if you're looking for something darkly funny and suspenseful to kick off the year.

Why does it matter?

Fargo isn't just any crime movie—it's a two-time Oscar winner with an IMDb rating of approximately 8.1/10.

Its blend of quirky humor and crime drama has made it a must-watch for movie fans, especially if you love stories that keep you guessing.