Best film of franchise: Farhad Samji teases 'Golmaal 5'
What's the story
Farhad Samji, who recently wrote Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle, is now busy with another blockbuster franchise. The fifth installment of Golmaal is currently in production under Rohit Shetty's direction. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Samji expressed his excitement about Golmaal 5 and declared it "the best of all the Golmaal films."
Familiarity advantage
Familiarity with characters makes writing easier for Samji
Samji believes that one of the biggest perks of working on Golmaal is the familiarity with its characters.
He explained, "When I write Golmaal, I have the advantage that the characters, like the mute one, are already hits."
This allows him to focus on developing comedy and character relationships rather than introducing new ones from scratch.
Emotional connection
Emotional connection to the franchise
Samji has worked on five Golmaal films over the past 20 years, and the series has become an integral part of his life.
He said, "I have an emotional connection to it; it's like a family."
"We writers and actors remember our life milestones...based on which Golmaal movie we were shooting at the time. Our landmark timings depend on Golmaal."
Production progress
Meet the cast of 'Golmaal 5'
The production of Golmaal 5 is currently underway, and Samji says the energy on set is infectious. He added, "Shooting is ongoing, and everyone is very excited. I am super excited."
"Once the film is complete and promotion starts, we will go full throttle."
The film will feature Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Kumar.