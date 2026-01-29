Farhan Akhtar finally sets 'Jee Le Zaraa' dates; 'Don 3' paused

Why does this matter?

Jee Le Zaraa brings together three major stars for a rare all-female Hindi road movie and wraps up Akhtar's friendship trilogy after Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The project faced constant scheduling headaches—Akhtar even called the wait "stressful"—and pushed Don 3 aside to make this happen.

With dates reportedly close to being set, fans can look forward to a unique collaboration that's been years in the making.