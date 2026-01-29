Farhan Akhtar finally sets 'Jee Le Zaraa' dates; 'Don 3' paused
Entertainment
After a long wait, Farhan Akhtar is reportedly close to locking in the shooting dates for Jee Le Zaraa—a road trip film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.
Filming is expected to kick off in the second half of 2026, which would end the wait since its initial announcement.
Why does this matter?
Jee Le Zaraa brings together three major stars for a rare all-female Hindi road movie and wraps up Akhtar's friendship trilogy after Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
The project faced constant scheduling headaches—Akhtar even called the wait "stressful"—and pushed Don 3 aside to make this happen.
With dates reportedly close to being set, fans can look forward to a unique collaboration that's been years in the making.