'Don 3' fallout: Farhan takes a dig at Ranveer
What's the story
The ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3 was reignited when Farhan Akhtar seemingly took a dig at Ranveer Singh's exit from the film. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, while discussing other casting hurdles in his first film Dil Chahta Hai, Akhtar made a remark that many interpreted as a reference to Singh's departure from Don 3. The dispute between Singh and the makers of Don 3 remains unresolved.
Context
Akhtar was discussing Saif's near exit from 'Dil Chahta Hai'
Akhtar was reminiscing about the challenges he faced when Saif Ali Khan almost walked away from Dil Chahta Hai due to scheduling conflicts. Despite attempts to convince him otherwise, Khan ultimately decided not to continue with the project. Akhtar expressed his disappointment, saying it felt like "my head was destroyed" and that there was "nobody else who could've played that part."
Subtle dig?
'Seems to be a pattern nowadays'
The situation got even more complicated as Khan's exit came just a month before filming was set to begin.
It was then that Akhtar made a comment that many interpreted as a subtle dig at Singh, who had left Don 3 just days before filming.
"It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays," he said.
The interviewer laughed at this, and Akhtar added, "But, not just with me...things like this happen too."
Legal dispute
The ongoing 'Don 3' saga
Singh had reportedly walked away from Don 3 just days before production was set to begin. This led to a financial dispute, with makers seeking ₹45 crore in compensation for pre-production losses.
The controversy escalated further when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced a non-cooperation directive against Singh for his reported decision to leave the project.
The organization later lifted the "ban" after Singh sent them a legal notice.
Ongoing dispute
What does this mean for Singh?
Throughout this entire controversy, Singh has largely refrained from publicly discussing the matter.
His spokesperson had previously stated that the actor has "immense respect for the film fraternity and everyone involved with 'Don 3.'"
Meanwhile, he has been busy shooting Pralay before going on a paternity break as he is expecting his second child with wife-actor Deepika Padukone.