'Don 3' fallout: Farhan takes a dig at Ranveer 

The situation got even more complicated as Khan's exit came just a month before filming was set to begin.

It was then that Akhtar made a comment that many interpreted as a subtle dig at Singh, who had left Don 3 just days before filming.

"It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays," he said.

The interviewer laughed at this, and Akhtar added, "But, not just with me...things like this happen too."