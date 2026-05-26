Farhan to play Pakistani cricketer in Aamir's Lala Amarnath film? 

Role significance

Akhtar is yet to say yes: Report

A source told Mid-Day, "Even though it's an extended cameo, Farhan's role is emotionally pivotal to the narrative." "He plays Lala Amarnath's close friend, who remains in Pakistan after the Partition. The film isn't just about cricket; it's about friendship during one of the most turbulent moments in the subcontinent's history. Ashutosh has asked Farhan to consider the role, but it's not locked yet."