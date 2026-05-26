Farhan to play Pakistani cricketer in Aamir's Lala Amarnath film?
What's the story
Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar is reportedly in talks to make a cameo appearance in Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming film, which might star Aamir Khan as Lala Amarnath. The movie is set against the backdrop of India's Partition and tells the story of independent India's first cricket captain. If confirmed, Akhtar will play a Pakistani cricketer who played against Amarnath.
Role significance
Akhtar is yet to say yes: Report
A source told Mid-Day, "Even though it's an extended cameo, Farhan's role is emotionally pivotal to the narrative." "He plays Lala Amarnath's close friend, who remains in Pakistan after the Partition. The film isn't just about cricket; it's about friendship during one of the most turbulent moments in the subcontinent's history. Ashutosh has asked Farhan to consider the role, but it's not locked yet."
Film details
More about the film
After a hiatus from period dramas, Khan is likely to return with the film on Lala Amarnath. Recently, Gowariker addressed working on this movie, but said he had not confirmed any cast members. It will be produced by Khan and Gowariker under their respective banners, Aamir Khan Productions and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt Ltd. Akhtar is also reportedly attached as a producer. More updates are expected in the coming days.