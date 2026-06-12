'Drishyam 3' faces legal trouble over real car number use

Emotional impact

'Drishyam Rajeev': Farmer says he's facing mental trauma

Rajeev has claimed that the incident has caused him mental distress, as some people have been mocking him by calling him "Drishyam Rajeev." He said rumors have been circulating that he is involved in criminal activities, similar to Georgekutty in the film. Despite the controversy, Drishyam 3 has grossed ₹236.97 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. The film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Esther Anil, Siddique, and Murali Gopy.