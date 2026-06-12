'Drishyam 3' faces legal trouble over real car number use
What's the story
Despite its massive success, Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3 is facing controversy. A cardamom farmer from Idukki district has accused the makers of using his actual vehicle registration number without permission. The farmer, identified as RD Rajeev, claims that the car used by Georgekutty (played by Mohanlal) in the film had the same registration number as his own.
Legal action
Rajeev has filed a complaint with the police
Rajeev has filed a complaint with the Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police. The complaint names producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, director Joseph, and lead actor Mohanlal as respondents. He has demanded that the film's scenes featuring his vehicle number be removed and that the movie be banned until then.
Emotional impact
'Drishyam Rajeev': Farmer says he's facing mental trauma
Rajeev has claimed that the incident has caused him mental distress, as some people have been mocking him by calling him "Drishyam Rajeev." He said rumors have been circulating that he is involved in criminal activities, similar to Georgekutty in the film. Despite the controversy, Drishyam 3 has grossed ₹236.97 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. The film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Esther Anil, Siddique, and Murali Gopy.