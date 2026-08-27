Faruqui says trusted contestants plotted his 'The Traitors' exit
Entertainment
Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was the first to get voted out of reality show The Traitors, has shared how tough his early exit felt.
On Double Date with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, he said he was genuinely hurt after realizing some contestants he trusted had actually planned to send him home.
'The Traitors' demands trust and alliances
Faruqui admitted it stung not just to leave early, but also to see that the relationships he believed were genuine weren't real.
The Traitors is all about trust and alliances: contestants have to outsmart each other while figuring out who's playing against them, which can take a real emotional toll behind the scenes.