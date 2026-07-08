Fatehi named stadium captain at FIFA World Cup in Toronto
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi just scored a major moment at the FIFA World Cup: she was chosen as stadium captain for the Germany vs. Ivory Coast game in Toronto.
That meant she got to walk onto the field with the match ball before kickoff, a role usually reserved for big-name global celebrities.
Fatehi drops tracks interviews Gianni Infantino
Nora's not just making waves on the field. She's also dropped three official World Cup tracks: SIIR SIIR, Champions, and Locked In, which have caught on with fans worldwide.
Plus, she recently interviewed FIFA president Gianni Infantino, with their chat getting plenty of attention online.
All in all, Nora's becoming a familiar face (and voice) at this year's tournament.