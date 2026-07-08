Fatehi named stadium captain at FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Fatehi drops tracks interviews Gianni Infantino

Nora's not just making waves on the field. She's also dropped three official World Cup tracks: SIIR SIIR, Champions, and Locked In, which have caught on with fans worldwide.

Plus, she recently interviewed FIFA president Gianni Infantino, with their chat getting plenty of attention online.

All in all, Nora's becoming a familiar face (and voice) at this year's tournament.