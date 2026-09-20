Fatehi says joining 'Bigg Boss' helped settle unpaid song fees

Nora Fatehi recently shared that she joined Bigg Boss mainly to sort out her finances.

On the Untriggered podcast, she admitted she wasn't keen at first but changed her mind because of unpaid song fees, saying, "And then they call me and ask, 'Do you want to do Bigg Boss?' I am like no I don't want to do and you all do not understand my vision, and bla bla... and then they said that I was getting paid this much money. Then I am like (pauses) okay!"