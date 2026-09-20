Fatehi says joining 'Bigg Boss' helped settle unpaid song fees
Nora Fatehi recently shared that she joined Bigg Boss mainly to sort out her finances.
On the Untriggered podcast, she admitted she wasn't keen at first but changed her mind because of unpaid song fees, saying, "And then they call me and ask, 'Do you want to do Bigg Boss?' I am like no I don't want to do and you all do not understand my vision, and bla bla... and then they said that I was getting paid this much money. Then I am like (pauses) okay!"
Fatehi negotiated 'Bigg Boss' wildcard deal
Nora's Bigg Boss stint wasn't just about money: it was also a strategic step.
She negotiated a deal with the channel so she could appear as a wildcard (less time on the show) and secure a spot on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
For her, it was all about reaching more people and showing off her dance skills on bigger platforms.