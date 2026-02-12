Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about bulimia on show
Fatima Sana Shaikh, best known from Dangal, recently shared her experience with bulimia on Chapter 2 with Rhea Chakraborty.
She admitted to binge eating for hours and then forcing herself to vomit, saying, "When I am goal-oriented, I will do everything."
'It's in you because you're feeling insecure'
Shaikh described living at two extremes—either totally focused or losing control.
She said "The problem is not in the food," and "It's in you because you're feeling insecure. You're eating your feelings."
Ashamed of her struggle, she kept it hidden and tried to look fit on the outside.
Shaikh now focuses on holistic fitness
After co-star Sanya Malhotra pointed out her unhealthy habits and friend Rahul Mody encouraged self-acceptance, Shaikh started focusing on holistic fitness.
She went through tough cycles of binging and dieting after Dangal but now maintains her health without punishing herself.